10 months ago
Shares in Chile's CAP surge following positive quarterly results
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 1:10 PM / 10 months ago

Shares in Chile's CAP surge following positive quarterly results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

SANTIAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Chilean iron ore and steel producer CAP rose on Monday as much as 8.2 percent, a 2-1/2-year intraday high, after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Its shares jumped to to a session high of 4,690 Chilean pesos ($7.17) after the company reported third-quarter net earnings of $15.7 million compared with an $8.9 million net loss in the year-earlier period. CAP posts its results in dollars.

$1 = 654.5000 Chilean pesos Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
