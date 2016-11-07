Shares in Chile's CAP surge following positive quarterly results

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

SANTIAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Chilean iron ore and steel producer CAP rose on Monday as much as 8.2 percent, a 2-1/2-year intraday high, after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Its shares jumped to to a session high of 4,690 Chilean pesos ($7.17) after the company reported third-quarter net earnings of $15.7 million compared with an $8.9 million net loss in the year-earlier period. CAP posts its results in dollars.