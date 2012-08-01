UPDATE 1-Cape says may miss full-year expectations, shares slide

* Says performance of onshore unit in Australia deteriorated

* Says review of region’s business underway

* Overhead cost reduction plan has been implemented

* Shares fall to their lowest in over three years (Adds analyst comment, updates share movement)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Industrial services provider Cape Plc said it was unlikely to meet its previous expectations for the full year - its second profit warning in as many months - citing a decline in performance at its onshore business unit in Australia.

The FTSE-250 company’s shares fell 44 percent to 162.5 pence, their lowest in over three years.

“Lower revenue, combined with increasing pricing pressure, has led to operating margins being significantly lower than previously expected,” said Cape, which provides insulation, painting, coatings, and industrial cleaning services to plant operators in the energy and mining sectors.

“With delays in major project works in Australia now apparent, no improvement in activity levels is expected in the near term.”

Numis Securities analyst Sanjeev Bahl said Cape’s Pacific Rim region operations were hit by a lack of major new project work to replace Woodside Petroleum Ltd’s Pluto LNG project.

The company completed work on Pluto LNG project in Western Australia in the first quarter.

Cape expects the deterioration of performance in its Far East/Pacific Rim operations to persist into 2013.

The operations, which includes the onshore business unit, contributed about a third to the company’s revenue in 2011.

Cape, which named Joe Oatley chief executive in May following a warning that profit would be hit as a result of losses on a key project in Algeria, said it had begun a review of the region’s business structure and an initial overhead cost cut plan had been implemented.

The company declined to specify details of the cost cut.

“What you’re seeing here is essentially an exercise in making sure that the numbers and the guidance in the market are aligned with the underlying business,” Investec Bank analyst Stuart Joyner said.

Cape now expects operating margin, before the impact of any restructuring, to reduce to about half of 2011 levels.

Cape shares, which have fallen 12 percent since the beginning of this year, were down 35 percent at 186.7 pence at 0940 GMT on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro and Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)