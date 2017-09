Dec 5 (Reuters) - Capelli SA :

* Launches real estate investment in Belval, Luxembourg

* New investment to consist of Twin Towers with 100 apartments and 2,560 square meters of office space

* Works on new investment to begin at end of 2015

* Investment represents total turnover of 38.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)