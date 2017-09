Dec 3 (Reuters) - Capelli SA :

* H1 2014/2015 net income group share 0.32 million euros versus 0.35 million euros last year

* H1 2014/2015 revenue of 22.9 million euros versus 21.4 million euros last year

* Sees for full year double digit growth of promotion activities and strong growth for 2015/2016 Source text: bit.ly/1zQH9HQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)