Jan 12 (Reuters) - Capelli SA :

* Confirms double-digit growth of its Promotion activity in FY 2014/2015, maintaining good level of margin

* Strong growth driven by backlog of 120 million euros ($142 million) on Nov. 11, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8437 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)