Capella Education's 4th-qtr sign-ups rise
February 12, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Capella Education's 4th-qtr sign-ups rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - For-profit college Capella Education Co’s new student sign-ups rose for the second straight quarter and the company said it expects them to grow further in the current quarter.

Capella’s new enrollments, which had grown for the first time in nearly two years in the third quarter, rose 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter.

Capella said it expects new enrollments to grow by about 5 percent in the first quarter ending March.

For-profit education providers such as Apollo Group Inc , DeVry Inc and ITT Educational Services Inc have ramped up their spend on marketing to woo more students to sign up.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
