Medical Properties to buy private hospital operator for $900 mln
July 27, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

Medical Properties to buy private hospital operator for $900 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Real estate investment trust Medical Properties Trust Inc said it would buy privately held Capella Holdings Inc, owner of hospital operator Capella Healthcare Inc, for $900 million in cash.

Birmingham, Alabama-based Medical Properties said the deal value will comprise of a $600 million investment in Capella’s real estate and an investment of about $300 million in Capella’s operating entities.

Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Capella Healthcare owns and/or operates acute care and specialty hospital facilities in six states.

Medical Properties said the deal would add to its normalized funds from operations by 4 cents per share in the first year after the deal closes, expected in the second half of 2015. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

