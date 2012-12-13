FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Capgemini names new CFO, keeps 2012 targets
December 13, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

Capgemini names new CFO, keeps 2012 targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - French IT services group Capgemini has appointed Aiman Ezzat as its new chief financial officer at an uncertain time for the European economy and for IT budgets.

Ezzat, who currently heads Capgemini’s financial-services global business unit, replaces Nicolas Dufourcq, who is leaving to run France’s new state-owned investment bank after eight years as CFO.

The group also confirmed its revenue and profitability targets for this year, and reiterated its aim to increase its oeprating margin next year. It said it would give detailed guidance when it publishes full-year results on Feb. 21. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)

