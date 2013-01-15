FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2013 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Capgemini wins five-year deal with Direct Line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - French IT services company Capgemini said on Tuesday it had won a five-year contract with British motor and home insurer Direct Line Group to provide and run its new IT infrastructure.

The contract involves migrating Direct Line’s business and corporate applications to an independent IT platform after the insurer was spun off by Royal Bank of Scotland.

The migration itself would cost approximately 120 million euros ($160.39 million), Capgemini said in a release, and is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

