Capgemini keeps FY targets after Q1 sales rise
May 10, 2012 / 5:55 AM / in 5 years

Capgemini keeps FY targets after Q1 sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest computer consultancy, Capgemini, confirmed its full-year objectives on Thursday after posting higher-than-expected sales in the first quarter.

Capgemini reported a 4.3 percent rise in sales to 2.565 billion euros ($3.32 billion) on a like-for-like basis, above the average market forecast of 2.464 billion cited by analysts.

The company reiterated its targets for limited organic growth in revenue this year, due to public sector cost cuts, and an increase in the operating margin. (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by James Regan)

