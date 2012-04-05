Capgemini to combine CEO, chairman roles

PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - Capgemini plans to combine the roles of chief executive and chairman, Europe’s largest computer consultancy said on Thursday.

Current CEO Paul Hermelin will take on the additional role of chairman as of the next general shareholder meeting on May 24, the company said in a statement.

The existing chairman, Serge Kampf, who founded the group in 1967, will become vice-chairman of the board of directors, Capgemini added.

Capgemini surprised analysts by reporting higher-than-expected revenue in 2011, due in part to growth in the non-public sector. However, the spectre of increased cost cutting among European governments could eat into 2012 growth.

Hermelin said in February that the company’s sales pipeline for the first half of 2012 looked good, but that the sales force was worried some projects could be delayed. (Reporting by Nina Sovich; Editing by James Regan)