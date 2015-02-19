FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#IT Services & Consulting
February 19, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

Capgemini posts higher net profit, helped by N.America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - French IT services company Capgemini posted a 31 percent rise in full-year net profit on Thursday as it benefited from growth in North America despite a difficult economic context in continental Europe.

Net profit rose to 580 million euros ($662 million) from 442 million a year earlier, it said in a statement. Revenue rose 4.8 percent to 10.57 billion.

The company said improving demand led it to forecast 2015 revenue growth of 3 to 5 percent at current exchange rates and scope, and an operating margin between 9.5 and 9.8 percent. Organic free cash flow is expected to exceed 600 million euros. ($1 = 0.8761 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leila Abboud)

