FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Capgemini group profit rises, lifts growth target
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 26, 2012 / 5:49 AM / in 5 years

Capgemini group profit rises, lifts growth target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest computer consultancy, Capgemini, said on Thursday that first-half group profit rose 13 percent, bolstered by strong growth in its outsourcing services branch, and raised its full-year organic growth target.

First-half group profit rose to 143 million euros ($173.37 million) from 127 million in the year-ago period, the French company said in a statement.

Revenue was up 2.3 percent on a comparable basis to 5.15 billion euros.

Capgemini also said it was raising its forecast for full-year organic growth to about 1 percent from a previous forecast that full-year revenue would be flat.

The company confirmed its previous objective for an increase in operating margin for the full year “in line with the general consensus”. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.