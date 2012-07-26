Capgemini group profit rises, lifts growth target

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest computer consultancy, Capgemini, said on Thursday that first-half group profit rose 13 percent, bolstered by strong growth in its outsourcing services branch, and raised its full-year organic growth target.

First-half group profit rose to 143 million euros ($173.37 million) from 127 million in the year-ago period, the French company said in a statement.

Revenue was up 2.3 percent on a comparable basis to 5.15 billion euros.

Capgemini also said it was raising its forecast for full-year organic growth to about 1 percent from a previous forecast that full-year revenue would be flat.

The company confirmed its previous objective for an increase in operating margin for the full year “in line with the general consensus”. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)