Capgemini H1 profit gains, Europe weighs on sales
July 25, 2013 / 5:57 AM / in 4 years

Capgemini H1 profit gains, Europe weighs on sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Information technology services group Capgemini on Thursday reported a 31-percent gain in first-half profit attributable to shareholders, helped by strong margins at its North American unit.

Capgemini maintained its full-year organic revenue growth target even after a 2.3 percent drop in the half, depressed by European operations. It raised its 2012-13 cash flow objective to 800 million euros ($1.06 billion), the high end of a previously announced range. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb)

