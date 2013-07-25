Capgemini H1 profit gains, Europe weighs on sales

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Information technology services group Capgemini on Thursday reported a 31-percent gain in first-half profit attributable to shareholders, helped by strong margins at its North American unit.

Capgemini maintained its full-year organic revenue growth target even after a 2.3 percent drop in the half, depressed by European operations. It raised its 2012-13 cash flow objective to 800 million euros ($1.06 billion), the high end of a previously announced range. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb)