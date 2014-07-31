Capgemini reaffirms 2-4 pct organic growth target for 2014

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - French IT services company Capgemini confirmed on Thursday its goal of hitting organic growth of between 2 and 4 percent in 2014 after it posted a slight increase in first-half sales thanks largely to strength in Asia.

The firm said revenue grew 1.4 percent year-on-year to 5.1 billion euros ($6.83 billion), while its operating margin improved by 0.6 percent in the half. It also said organic free cash flow would exceed 500 million euros for the full year. (1 US dollar = 0.7465 euro) (Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by James Regan)