PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - French technology consultancy Capgemini kept its sales and profitability targets for the year as it posted 6.1 percent growth in third-quarter sales driven by strong demand in the U.S.

Capgemini reported a 1 percent like-for-like rise in third-quarter sales to 2.523 billion euros ($3.22 billion) on Thursday, slightly above the average market forecast of 2.496 billion cited by analysts. ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting by Alice Cannet)