Capgemini Q1 sales down 1.7 pct on weakness in France

PARIS, May 2 (Reuters) - Information technology services group Capgemini posted sales down 1.7 percent to 2.499 billion euros ($3.3 billion) on a comparable basis hit in part by weakness in its largest market, France.

The consulting group maintained its annual objectives on operating margin and free cash flow and also confirmed its aim to reach like-for-like revenue growth in line with the 1.2 percent achieved in 2012.

Sales declined in the first quarter compared with a year earlier in consulting, professional and technology services, while the outsourcing segment eked out 0.2 percent growth.

Asia and Latin America, the group’s smallest areas, grew at 6.3 percent, while North America managed only 0.1 percent growth, and the U.K. 2 percent.

France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the rest of Europe all saw a contraction in sales in the quarter, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7580 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Elena Berton)