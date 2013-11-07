FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Capgemini keeps goals as Q3 sales rise
November 7, 2013 / 6:50 AM / 4 years ago

Capgemini keeps goals as Q3 sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - French technology consultancy Capgemini kept its full-year sales and profitability goals on Thursday as revenue returned to positive growth in the third-quarter amid improving demand in Europe.

Capgemini reported a 1.6 percent rise in like-for-like sales to 2.451 billion euros ($3.32 billion), an acceleration from a 0.4 percent decline in the second quarter.

It reiterated its objective of 2013 organic revenue growth in line with 2012 and of an increase in its operating margin of at least 30 basis points to 8.4 percent of sales. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

