FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Healthcare firm Capio to list shares in Stockholm on or around June 30
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 9, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Healthcare firm Capio to list shares in Stockholm on or around June 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 9 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Capio said on Tuesday its owners planned to list the healthcare company on the Stockholm stock exchange on or around June 30, further expanding the number of companies aiming to list on the back of high equity valuations.

Capio, which operates hospitals, specialist clinics and primary care units in Sweden, Norway, France and Germany, said the initial public offering would comprise newly issued shares and existing shares.

Owners Apax and Nordic Capital would sell shares at 48.50 crowns ($5.85) per share corresponding to a total equity value 6.8 billion crowns, including a 750 million crown issue of new shares, Capio said.

It said R12 Kapital AB, the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, Swedbank Robur Fonder and Handelsbanken Fonder had committed to buy shares corresponding to around 20 percent of the outstanding shares of Capio after the listing.

$1 = 8.2845 Swedish crowns Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Anna Ringstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.