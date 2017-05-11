FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordic Capital to carry out placing of remaining Capio shares
May 11, 2017 / 5:09 AM / 3 months ago

Nordic Capital to carry out placing of remaining Capio shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 11 (Reuters) - Carnegie:

* Says NHCE S.à r.l., a company ultimately owned by Nordic Capital Fund VI announces its intention to explore the opportunity to sell up to 26,605,644 ordinary shares in Capio AB

* Says Nordic Capital currently owns 26,605,644 shares, corresponding to 18.85 pct of the shares and votes in Capio

* Says shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors

* Says Carnegie Investment Bank AB and SEB are acting as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Placement

