LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Capita Plc

* Capita preferred bidder for co-operative bank mortgage operations outsourcing contract

* Deal would be worth up to £325m over 10 years and is anticipated to start in q1 of 2015

* Contract is subject to final terms, approval of bank’s board, and regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)