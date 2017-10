LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Capita PLC : * 2012 underlying revenue £3,352M, up 14% yoy * 2012 profit before tax £425.6M , up 10 percent yoy * Record sales year, £4.0BN of contract wins (2011: £2.0BN), 90% new/10%

extensions * 2012 win rate of better than 1 in 2 * 2012 organic growth of 3% (2011: -7%) * £178M spent on 14 acquisitions in 2012 * £5.2BN current pipeline (November 2012: £4.8BN)