BRIEF-Capita says 2013 started well, sees yr in line with view
#Financials
May 14, 2013

BRIEF-Capita says 2013 started well, sees yr in line with view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Capita PLC : * Has made a positive start to the year securing £660M of new major sales wins * Bid pipeline remains strong with opportunities across target markets,

particularly in central and local government * Well placed to achieve organic growth in line with expectations for the full

year 2013 * At February 2013, the bid pipeline stood at £5.2BN (November 2012: £4.8BN)

comprised of 27 bids * On track to deliver strong growth in 2013 as a result of major contract wins

and acquisitions completed in 2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
