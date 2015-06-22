Britain awards Capita 400 mln pound NHS contract

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Capita, one of the major outsourcing companies in Britain, has been awarded a 400 million pound ($634 million) contract to provide administrative support services for the National Health Service in England.

It was selected as the sole provider for a four-year contract, part of a larger framework that could be worth up to 1 billion pounds, the company said on Monday.

The company, which runs services from the Ministry of Defence pension scheme to police radio systems, has benefited as central and local government and private sector companies, facing tighter budgets, have outsourced work to try to cut costs. ($1 = 0.6305 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Keith Weir)