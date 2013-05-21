FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Capita upgrades organic growth forecast for 2013
#Financials
May 21, 2013 / 7:01 AM / in 4 years

Capita upgrades organic growth forecast for 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - British outsourcing firm Capita upgraded its organic growth forecast for 2013 after announcing one of the biggest contract wins in its history, a ten-year deal worth around 1.2 billion pounds ($1.83 billion).

Capita said on Tuesday that under the ten year contract with Telefonica’s UK O2 mobile phone business it will manage O2’s customer services centres.

Having now won 2 billion pounds worth of new and extended contracts in the year to date, Capita said it was undertaking a record volume of new contract implementations and it would raise growth forecasts.

“(Capita) now expects to achieve greater than anticipated organic growth for the full year 2013 and currently has visibility of at least 8 percent organic revenue growth,” the company said in a statement.

The growth forecast contrasts with guidance the company gave in February for lower margins. It said that margins dipped in 2012 and warned that it expected a further fall this year to levels seen before 2010 and 2011. [ID: nL6N0BS2OU]

Capita added that final negotiations with O2 were ongoing and that the contract would be one of the largest in its history.

