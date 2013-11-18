FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Capita chief Pindar to step down after 26 years
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 18, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Capita chief Pindar to step down after 26 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Capita Chief Executive Paul Pindar is to step down in early 2014 after 26 years at the firm, Britain’s largest outsourcing company said on Monday.

Pindar, a trained accountant who has run the firm since 1999, will be replaced by Deputy Chief Executive Andy Parker on March 1, 2014.

“After 26 years with the company and approaching my 50th results presentation, I believe that now is the right time to hand the reins over to Andy,” Pindar said in a statement.

“We are on track to deliver strong growth in 2013. Furthermore, 2014 has the foundations in place today to be a highly successful year.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.