Capita doubles Irish workforce in fresh jobs boost

DUBLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - British outsourcing firm Capita plans to double the amount of people it employs in Ireland to 1,600, handing the bailed out country a jobs boost as it looks to reduce one of Europe’s highest unemployment rates

The firm, which runs IT and administrative services for other companies and the public sector and employs over 50,000 people, said on Wednesday that it would add the 800 new jobs in its new office in Dublin over the next three years.

Unlike much of the euro zone, Ireland’s economy has expanded modestly for the last two years but the growth has been led by the less employment-intensive export sector, leaving the jobless rate stuck above 14 percent for almost three years.

“This announcement highlights the progress that is being made in restoring confidence and attracting investment and jobs into Ireland,” Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said in a statement announcing the investment.