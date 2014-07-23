FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Capita posts 11 percent rise in H1 organic revenue
July 23, 2014

Capita posts 11 percent rise in H1 organic revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - British outsourcing group Capita posted an 11 percent rise in first-half organic revenue, driven by the 1.3 billion pounds ($2.22 billion) of major contract wins it secured.

Capita, which runs services from the Ministry of Defence pension scheme to police radio systems, said on Wednesday pretax profits rose 16 percent to 238 million pounds.

The company also said it was on track to deliver full year revenue growth of at least 8 percent and that its bid pipeline stood at 5.7 billion, its highest ever level. ($1 = 0.5859 British Pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)

