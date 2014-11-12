Capita says on track for 8 percent full-year organic growth

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - British outsourcing group Capita said it was on track to achieve at least 8 percent organic growth for the full year, after winning 1.63 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) worth of major new contracts.

Capita, which runs services from the Ministry of Defence pension scheme to police radio systems, said on Wednesday that it expected its underlying group operating margin for the full year to be in the range of 12.5 to 13.5 percent for the foreseable future.

The company also announced that Group Finance Director Gordon Hurst would retire at the end of February, after 27 years with the firm. Nick Greatorex, who is currently executive director of Capita’s Insurance & Benefits Services division, will succeed Hurst. (1 US dollar = 0.6281 British pound) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle)