FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Capita full year profit up 14 percent, confident for year ahead
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

Capita full year profit up 14 percent, confident for year ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - British outsourcing group Capita posted a 14 percent rise in annual profits on Thursday and said it was confident on 2014 after winning 588 million pounds ($978.3 million) worth of new contracts so far this year.

Capita, which has avoided the scandals in Britain that have damaged rivals G4S and Serco, said 2013 was a year of strong sales, helping it post annual pretax profit of 475 million pounds.

The company posted 8 percent organic revenue growth for 2013, in line with expectations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.