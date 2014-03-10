FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capita wins 400 mln stg contract with UK defence
#Financials
March 10, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Capita wins 400 mln stg contract with UK defence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Capita PLC : * Preferred bidder for Dio Strategic Partnership * The 10-year contract could be worth around £400 million to Capita. * Capita will lead a partnership comprising two integrated sub-contractors, urs and PA consulting * Selected as preferred bidder by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) to be the strategic business partner for the defence infrastructure organisation * The partnership will lead the management and transformation of the UK’s national and international defence infrastructure. * URS will support the operational management of the estate and management of capital projects * For full story: * For more news, please click here

