FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SEC settles insider trading lawsuit with former Capital One employee
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
December 23, 2015 / 9:27 PM / in 2 years

SEC settles insider trading lawsuit with former Capital One employee

Yashaswini Swamynathan

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday it had settled insider trading allegations against a former Capital One Financial Corp analyst.

Bonan Huang, the former employee, agreed to pay a total of more than $4.7 million in penalties and other payments without admitting or denying the allegations, the securities regulator said.

The SEC in January filed a lawsuit in the federal court in Philadelphia against Bonan Huang and another Capital One employee, Nan Huang, saying the analysts used non-public data to trade in shares of consumer retail companies ahead of sales and earnings reports.

The lawsuit said from November 2013 to January 2015, the two analysts, who had access to the data as fraud investigators, made hundreds, if not thousands, of keyword searches for sales data on at least 170 publicly traded companies.

Capital One fired the analysts on Jan. 16.

The SEC said the litigation against Nan Huang will continue. Trial is scheduled for Jan. 11.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.