Dec 15 (Reuters) - Capital One Bank, a unit of Capital One Financial Corp, appointed William Gates as head of syndications.

Gates joins the company from Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, where he was a managing director.

He has over 20 years of experience in capital markets, Capital One said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)