Capital One profit rises 8 pct on card growth
July 17, 2014 / 8:21 PM / 3 years ago

Capital One profit rises 8 pct on card growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp, one of the largest U.S. credit card issuers, reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly profit as card loans grew and credit quality remained stable.

The company’s net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $1.18 billion, or $2.04 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.09 billion, or $1.85 per share, a year earlier.

Total net revenue fell 3 percent to $5.47 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

