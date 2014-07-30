BRIEF-Capital Property posts H1 HEPS of 17.02 cents

July 30 (Reuters) - Capital Property Fund :

* Distribution increased by 10.23 pct to 39.22 cents per share for six months ended June 30, 2014

* Anticipates Capital will achieve growth in distributions of approximately 10 pct for 2014 financial year

* Headline EPS for six months ended June 30 is 17.02 cents (Dec 2013: 163.34 cents; June 2013: 91.67 cents)

* Interim cash distribution of 39.22 cents interest per share has been declared

* Property portfolio performed well with overall vacancies decreasing to 4.2 pct at 30 June 2014 from 5.1 pct at 31 December 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: