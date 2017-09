June 23 (Reuters) - 3M Co, the maker of Post-it notes and Scotch tape, said it agreed to buy Capital Safety, which manufactures harnesses and safety equipment, from private equity firm KKR & Co LP in a $2.5 billion deal, including debt.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2015, 3M said in a statement. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)