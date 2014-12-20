Capital Stage eyes 500-600 mln eur investment in solar parks

FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Capital Stage, a Hamburg-based operator of wind and solar parks, plans to invest hundreds of millions of euros next year after gaining insurer Gothaer as a partner, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

“With the 150 million euros ($183.41 million) profit participation capital from Gothaer we can realise an investment volume of 500 to 600 million euros that would be available for investments in European solar parks,” Euro am Sonntag quoted Felix Goedhart as saying on Saturday.

“If we invest all of that in projects by the end of 2015 we will start thinking about further partnerships,” he said, adding that an expansion of Capital Stage’s partnership with Gothaer was also an option.