FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CapitaLand to buy property from Ascott Residence for $282 mln
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 9, 2012 / 12:01 AM / 5 years ago

CapitaLand to buy property from Ascott Residence for $282 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asia’s largest developer CapitaLand Ltd said on Monday it will buy a property in Singapore for S$359 million ($282 million) from associate Ascott Residence Trust.

CapitaLand will also sell Ascott Raffles Place Singapore and Ascott Guangzhou to Ascott Residence for S$283.3 million.

The property, Somerset Grand Cairnhill, will be jointly developed by Ascott Ltd and CapitaLand Residential Singapore Pte Ltd into a serviced residence with a hotel license and a high-end residential development, CapitaLand said in a statement.

CapitaLand is expected to sell the redeveloped property back to Ascott Residence for S$405 million in 2017.

The property developer said it expected to recognise a net gain of about S$51.4 million from the two divestments, and to share a gain of about S$42.7 Ascott Residence’s sale of Somerset Grand Cairnhill.

Ascott Residence is managed by a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ascott Limited, and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand. ($1 = 1.2720 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.