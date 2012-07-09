UPDATE 1-CapitaLand unit Ascott seeks acquisitions in Europe

(Adds comments from Ascott CEO)

SINGAPORE, July 9 (Reuters) - Ascott Ltd, the serviced residences arm of Southeast Asia’s largest property developer CapitaLand Ltd, is looking for acquisitions in Europe as the sovereign debt crisis forces some property owners to sell.

Ascott, which owns or operates 46 properties across Europe, joins investors from China, Russia and the Middle East in the search for bargains as the debt crisis knocks down real estate values. Ascott is seeking opportunities in Paris, London and Germany, Chief Executive Chong Kee Hiong said.

“We see more opportunities (in Europe) coming out... We see that there’s a softening stance by the sellers, so it’s a good sign,” Chong said at a press conference.

Ascott, which runs most of its European properties under the Citadines brandname, said earlier on Monday that Ascott Residence Trust, a property trust it manages, will sell the Somerset Grand Cairnhill in Singapore to CapitaLand for S$359 million ($282 million).

Ascott Residence Trust will enjoy a gross divestment gain of about S$87.1 million, it said.

The CapitaLand group will in turn sell two properties - Ascott Raffles Place Singapore and Ascott Guangzhou - to Ascott Residence Trust for S$283.3 million for a net gain of about S$51.4 million.

Part of the proceeds from the sale of the two properties will be used for investment opportunities in Europe, said Chong.

CapitaLand said the Somerset Grand Cairnhill will be redeveloped into a complex comprising serviced residences with a hotel license as well as high-end residences. The serviced residence portion of the redeveloped property could be sold back to Ascott Residence Trust in 2017 for S$405 million. ($1 = 1.2720 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim and Ryan Woo)