FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CapitaLand says in talks to buy BlackRock's Singapore office tower
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 14, 2015 / 2:26 AM / 2 years ago

CapitaLand says in talks to buy BlackRock's Singapore office tower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - CapitaLand Ltd, one of Singapore’s largest property developers, said it and other parties were in talks to buy a Singapore office tower owned by BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager.

Media reports have said BlackRock is seeking about S$4 billion ($2.9 billion) for Asia Square Tower 1, a 43 storey building in the city’s central business district.

CapitaLand said in a statement that if it proceeds with the deal, it would be financed with internal funds and using available credit lines.

Average monthly gross office rents in Singapore’s central business district fell 4.1 percent in the third quarter from the previous three months, according to consultancy DTZ.

Office occupancy in the central business district declined 0.9 percentage points from the previous quarter to 95 percent. ($1 = 1.3976 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.