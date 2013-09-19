FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's CapitaLand to issue bonds worth up to S$700 mln
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 19, 2013 / 6:02 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore's CapitaLand to issue bonds worth up to S$700 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Singapore’s CapitaLand Ltd , Southeast Asia’s largest property developer, said on Thursday it plans to issue convertible bonds worth up to S$700 million ($555.8 million).

The move came after the U.S. Federal Reserve defied investor expectations on Wednesday by postponing the start of the wind-down of its massive monetary stimulus, saying it wanted to wait for more evidence of solid economic growth.

CapitaLand proposed to issue S$600 million in principal amount of the bonds and may increase the size by up to S$100 million if an option is exercised, it said in a stock market filing.

The pricing of the bonds is expected to take place around Sept. 19. CapitaLand said it plans to use the proceeds mainly to refinance its debts, including the repurchase of its outstanding convertible bonds, and for working capital.

Credit Suisse is the sole bookrunner, lead manager and underwriter for the issue. ($1 = 1.2594 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.