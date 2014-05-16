FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CapitaLand raises offer price to CapitaMalls Asia
May 16, 2014 / 12:46 AM / 3 years ago

CapitaLand raises offer price to CapitaMalls Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 16 (Reuters) - CapitaLand Ltd has raised its offer to take over the remaining shares of CapitaMalls Asia Ltd to S$2.35 from S$2.22, the company said on Friday.

CapitaLand, Southeast Asia’s largest property developer, said it will not further revise the offer price, and has extended the closing date of the offer from May 26 to June 9.

The offer has become unconditional, CapitaLand said.

CapitaLand owns 65.3 percent of CapitaMalls Asia, and had received valid acceptances to shares amounting to about 2.6 percent of the total issued share capital of the shopping mall developer, CapitaMalls said in a statement.

Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
