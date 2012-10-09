Singapore's CapitaLand names Lim Ming Yan new CEO

SINGAPORE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia’s largest property developer, said on Tuesday that Lim Ming Yan will become its new chief executive officer and president from Jan 1.

Lim, currently CapitaLand’s chief operating officer and deputy chairman of its China executive committee, will replace longtime CEO Liew Mun Leong. Liew will stay on as a director of CapitaLand until its next annual general meeting in April to ensure a smooth transition.

CapitaLand announced the planned retirement of Liew in June and a board succession committee was set up to review internal and external candidates to succeed him.

Lim’s previous roles at CapitaLand included heading its China business and leading the firm’s serviced residence arm the Ascott. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)