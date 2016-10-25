FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Singapore's CapitaLand sets up $1.5 bln private equity fund for China
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2016 / 2:15 AM / 10 months ago

Singapore's CapitaLand sets up $1.5 bln private equity fund for China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Singaporean real-estate developer CapitaLand said it has fully closed a $1.5 billion private equity fund to invest in mixed-use developments in its core China market.

CapitaLand will have a 41.7 percent stake in Raffles City China Investment Partners III, while the rest will be held by major investors from Asia, North America, and the Middle East, including new and existing investors.

"RCCIP III brings us closer towards our goal of raising funds with a total AUM (assets under management) of up to S$10 billion by 2020," CapitaLand's chief financial officer, Arthur Lang, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The fund, which is the largest private capital raise that CapitaLand has originated, will have a life of eight years. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.