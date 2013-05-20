FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's CapitaLand launches $520 mln convertible bond-terms
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 20, 2013 / 10:00 AM / in 4 years

Singapore's CapitaLand launches $520 mln convertible bond-terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 20 (Reuters) - CapitaLand Ltd, the biggest property developer in Southeast Asia, plans to raise up to $520 million in convertible bonds due 2020, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Monday.

The bonds were launched with a coupon of 1.375 percent to 1.875 percent and an initial conversion price of S$4.901 to S$5.0895, according to the term sheet. The offering would total up to S$650 million ($520 million), with an option to grow by an additional S$150 million.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse were hired as joint bookrunners for the offering, the terms showed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.