Singapore's CapitaLand scraps talks on office tower acquisition

SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia’s largest property developer, said on Wednesday it had ceased talks with partners on the potential acquisition of an office tower in Singapore’s central business district.

Last month the company said it and other parties were in discussion to buy Asia Square Tower 1, a 43-storey office tower, from BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager.

The deal was reported to be worth about S$4 billion ($2.87 billion). ($1 = 1.3943 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Stephen Coates)