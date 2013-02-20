FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's CapitaLand Q4 net profit down 45 pct
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 20, 2013 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Singapore's CapitaLand Q4 net profit down 45 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Singapore’s CapitaLand Ltd , Southeast Asia’s largest property developer, reported a 45 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, dragged down by lower fair-value gains of properties.

Net profit of S$262.7 million ($212.4 million) for the three months ended in December was down from S$476.6 million a year earlier, CapitaLand said on Thursday.

Operating profits in the fourth quarter fell largely due to lower contributions from several projects that were completed a year earlier, the company added.

“Despite possible economic headwinds and the latest property cooling measures in Singapore, the group, led by a strong management team and armed with a robust balance sheet, is confident of growing our business into the future,” it said.

CapitaLand said earlier this week it will lead a joint venture to develop a S$3.2 billion project in Malaysia’s Iskandar economic zone - its first direct large-scale township investment and development in Singapore’s neighbouring country. ($1 = 1.2368 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by John O‘Callaghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.