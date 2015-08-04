FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's CapitaLand Q2 net profit rises 5.8 pct
#Financials
August 4, 2015 / 11:48 PM / 2 years ago

Singapore's CapitaLand Q2 net profit rises 5.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 28 (Reuters) - CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia’s largest property developer, said second-quarter profit rose 5.8 percent on the year mainly due to fair value gains from two properties.

CapitaLand reported a profit after tax and minority interest of S$464 million ($336 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with S$438.7 million a year ago.

Revenue at the company, whose core markets are Singapore and China, rose 17.8 percent to S$1.03 billion for the quarter. ($1 = 1.3812 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

