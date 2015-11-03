FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's Capitaland Q3 core profit jumps 48 pct
November 3, 2015 / 11:42 PM / 2 years ago

Singapore's Capitaland Q3 core profit jumps 48 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia’s largest property developer, said on Wednesday its third-quarter core profit soared 48.3 percent compared with the same period last year, due to better performance across all business units.

CapitaLand reported a profit after tax and minority interest of S$192.7 million ($138.11 million) for the quarter, as revenue rose 17.1 percent on the year.

“The group remains focused on Singapore and China as core markets, while it continues to expand in growth markets such as Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia,” CapitaLand said in a statement. ($1 = 1.3953 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rujun Shen)

