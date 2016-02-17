UPDATE 1-CapitaLand CEO sees challenging Singapore housing market

* Singapore home sales fall 12 pct in 2015 to 244 units

* China sales double last year to a record 9,402 homes

* Sees opportunities to buy more China property assets (Adds CEO interview)

By Aradhana Aravindan

SINGAPORE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Singapore’s residential property market will stay challenging as cooling measures bite into demand, said the CEO of CapitaLand, one of southeast Asia’s largest developers, after it boosted quarterly provision for future losses on home projects in the city-state.

CapitaLand, whose two core markets are Singapore and China, has been cutting its exposure to the Singapore housing market and sold 12 percent fewer homes in the city-state in 2015.

Several rounds of property curbs have pushed down prices of private homes for nine straight quarters in Singapore and hurt sales volumes, government data shows.

“People are being very cautious so long as the measures are in place,” CEO Lim Ming Yan told Reuters.

The company, which operates across the housing, offices, shopping malls and serviced residences segments, however, is not seeing any impact from a slowing economy in China, where it doubled its 2015 sales to a record 9,402 units.

It hopes to further grow home sales in China this year, he said, as its focus is on the bigger cities, where demand is strong. The company is also eyeing more investments in the integrated development and serviced residences space in China.

“In this kind of environment, where many of our peers are going through a more difficult time than us...we are in a good position in fact to look at buying some asset at a good value in China,” Lim said.

He also said India, where it operates shopping malls and serviced residences businesses, was looking like a potential new growth market, driven by the country’s spending power.

Earlier on Wednesday, the company posted a near 40 percent fall in its fourth-quarter net profit, hurt in part by the absence of gains recorded last year from the sale of a Singapore office building.

It posted a profit of S$247.7 million ($176.10 million) for the fourth quarter, compared with S$409.4 million in the year ago period. Operating profit fell 12.1 percent.

The company also recorded a 14 percent rise to S$105.1 million in provision for foreseeable losses with respect to Singapore residential projects. Its revenue rose nearly 15 percent thanks to strong performance in China and its serviced residence business.

Singapore and China accounted for nearly 82 percent of the company’s annual revenue, with China making up the bulk of it. ($1 = 1.4066 Singapore dollars) (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Richard Pullin and Muralikumar Anantharaman)